Sunny and hotter today! Morning temperatures in 60s-70s, mid-upper 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 90s.
A cold front will push through the region late tonight-early Friday morning. Moisture looks to be very limited, so at this time I'm only expecting a 10% chance for a stray thunderstorm over night. If any do develop they'll most likely be elevated storms with little to no rain. Shower chances are slightly better in the mountains. Winds increase Friday as cooler air spills over the Cascades. Temperatures cool into the low-mid 90s. on Friday.
A warming trend returns Saturday with highs in the low-mid 90s. Turning hot Sunday through next Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s-near 100!