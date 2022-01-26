WA - The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman and People Task Force hosted their second meeting on Zoom today to discuss their bylaws and assign task force members to their subcommittees.
The group met for the first time last year. They expect to meet quarterly for two years to complete their assessment of the MMIW/P epidemic in Washington State. The task force will use five subcommittees to focus on specific areas of research that need addressing to help better combat the epidemic.
Once complete, they'll be submitted to the legislature for review.
The five subcommittees will be Tribes, Data and Research, MMIW/P Families, Community Services and Resources, and Law Enforcement.
The tribe group will be reserved for tribal leaders to work to address issues within each tribe and build relationships with other tribes in and out of the state. Five tribal leaders were appointed to this subcommittee.
The second subcommittee, Data and Research, will focus on data retention, racial misclassification and prepare reports on how data can be better stored to properly track the missing and murdered.
The Coordinator for the Task Force, Annie Forsman-Adams, said this group will work a lot with this other subcommittees and be crucial for preparing reports.
"We'll also be looking to hire an outside research team that will help prepare the reports for the meetings, look at additional data and those kinds of things," Forsman-Adams said. "Some of the issues that were flagged were racial misclassification and just getting a more comprehensive look about the status of MMIW/P in Washington."
The MMIW/P Families subcommittee will focus on engaging with families and work with the tribe hosting the task force meetings to make sure their is spiritual, emotional and other support for families attending. Since the meetings will likely continue to be held on Zoom for a time, they will research how they can provide this support virtually.
Community Services and Resources will create a directory of resources for victims and survivors.
The Law Enforcement subcommittee will focus on criminal justice and public safety by assessing how data is collected, laws, jurisdictional issues, cold cases, and training for law enforcement and prosecutors.
All the subcommittee meetings are open to the public. Each subcommittee will also be required to choose family members of the missing and murdered to be a part of their group. Subcommittees are expected to host their first meeting in February and meet monthly.
The next meeting for the task force as a whole will be March 14 and 15, 2022. By then, subcommittees are expected to select who's family members will be part of their subcommittee. They are also expected to establish rules for how their group will work.
You can send written comments to the task force or subcommittees at anytime to address your concerns at mmiwp@atg.wa.gov.
