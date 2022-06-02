Partly sunny with showers and storms developing after 5 PM. Any storm that develops will be capable of gusts 40-50 mph, locally heavy downpours, small hail and lightning. Morning temperatures in the 60s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
The upper-level low is slowly drifting south, out of the Gulf of Alaska, and will continue to send weather disturbances into the Pacific Northwest every 18-24 hours. The first arrives this afternoon/evening in north central Oregon after 4-5 PM and will move north into Washington after 5 PM. Showers and storms will decrease tonight after 11 PM-midnight. The next system arrives midday-early afternoon with another round of showers and storms. Once again, any storm that develops could become locally strong. Cooler Friday with highs in the mid 70s-near 80.
More rain, storms and cooler temperature this weekend. Saturday looks wet and cool with rain developing in the morning. This will likely limit thunderstorm development during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s-low 70s. A stronger system is on tap for Sunday with another round of showers and storms, highs in the low 70s and lows in the 40s-50s. Rainfall totals today through Sunday are looking impressive, ranging from .5-1" in the lowlands and 1.5-2" in the mountains. Flooding could be an issues for rivers, creeks and streams flowing off the Cascades and Blues this weekend.
Breezy and dry early next week as ridging returns, highs in the low-mid 70s on Monday and warming to near 80 by Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.