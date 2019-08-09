A few scattered showers and stray thunderstorms this morning with temperatures in the 60s-70s. We should dry out and see some sunshine late morning through early afternoon, lunch temps in the low 80s and afternoon highs near 90. The next round of showers and storms develop this afternoon-early tonight. The instability and shear will be strongest between 4-10 pm, so any storm that develops could be locally strong to severe with damaging wind (gusts to 60 mph) and large hail (up to 1 inch). Right now the best chance for the strongest storms will be along the WA/OR border and south into central OR, but could spread north into WA.
The low will be overhead Saturday with a good chance for rain showers, while the instability will not be as strong, we could still see a stray t-storm. Highs cool into the low 80s. A chance for leftover showers Sunday morning as the low pushes east into MT, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s (ahhhhh heat relief)!
Nice through the middle of next week with highs in the low-mid 80s.