Starting off nice this morning with temperatures in the 50s-60s. Increasing clouds by midday with temps in the 60s-mid 70s. Thunderstorms develop this afternoon/evening with highs in the mid 70s-near 80.
An upper level low off the coast will send a strong disturbance in our direction later this afternoon/evening. This short wave has good instability and shear as it moves over us. As a result, I expect strong to severe storms developing after 1 PM with the strongest storms between 3-9 PM. The best chance for severe storms will be from Lacrosse, WA to Boardman, OR (including Tri-Cities) and east into the foothills and Blues.
These storms will be capable of producing
- Gusts: 60-70 mph
- Hail: 1"
- Frequent Lightning
- Heavy Downpours
The Fire Danger will also be high because of frequent lightning with the storms. Red Flag Warning has been issued for this risk between 1 pm-Midnight. Showers and t-storms should be ending after midnight-1 AM.
Thursday another disturbance will bring us a slight chance for a few showers/t-storms mainly in the mountains and the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. The low finally moves onshore Friday with a chance for a few scattered showers. The low should be moving east of the region Saturday with dry and warmer weather this weekend. Except for the Blues and Cascades where we will need to keep a few showers in the forecast through Sunday. Highs this weekend in the low-mid 80s.
Models are now hinting at a few week disturbance early next week resulting in a slight chance for a stray shower or two Sunday and Monday night. Highs in the mid-upper 80s.