Dolly Parton launched her Imagination Library in 1995, a program that distributes appropriate books for children ages five and younger, hoping to provide resources for her impoverished county. It grew to cover the entire state of Tennessee.
Since its inception, the program has grown to 10 other states and five countries. Through House Bill 2068, the program will serve the entire state of Washington. The bill needs Governor Inslee’s signature, but already has approval from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and the United Ways of the Pacific Northwest.
“I am so excited to be working with Superintendent of Public Instruction, Chris Reykdal and United Ways of the Pacific Northwest to bring my Imagination Library to more children and families across Washington,” said Dolly Parton. “Together we can inspire a love of reading that will last a lifetime.”
Free books will be available for all families in Washington through the program, no matter the family income level. The program will have affiliates operating across the state.
