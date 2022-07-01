MORROW COUNTRY, Ore - A state of emergency may have been declared in Morrow County due to high levels of nitrate in the water, but according to county leaders and citizens, this issue has been reaching its boiling point for decades.
"Here in the Columbia Basin, 80 years ago it was just desert and sagebrush," said County Commissioner Jim Doherty, "In the last 40 to 50 years we have evolved especially with agricultural processing."
He says with that comes the consequences of industrialization.
The Oregon Department of Equality first ran some nitrate testing back in 1977, according to Doherty.
"I have been living here since the 60s and ever since the 70s, this situation has just been getting worse," said local resident, Barbara Hug.
"In 1990 is when we truly realized there was an issue," said Doherty.
Now, Doherty says he was able to work with Morrow County to allocate 100 spot tests to test private wells for high levels of nitrate.
Doherty said, of those tests, more than 70% of the results came back proving the water was undrinkable.
Laura Gleim, a spokesperson for the DEQ, confirmed the Port of Morrow has received 2,155 violations since 2017 of mishandling water which inevitably pumps into the residential wells. This is the second-largest violation group in the history of the agency.
"The Port has a special permit to handle wastewater," said Gleim.
This wastewater is the water washed off of plants and foods taken to the Port to be processed. That wastewater carries fertilizer, which holds nitrogen. That wastewater is then done away with, either by pumping the water back into agricultural lands to fertilize plants in the winter or in other ways.
"But part of the Port of Morrow's permit is clear that it isn't supposed to apply wastewater as irrigation water when there are certain levels of nitrate already in the soil. But they applied it anyway," said Gleim
Port of Morrow now faces a $2.1 million fine from DEQ.
"I just want to primarily focus on the folks being affected. Folks that have to get up every day and walk out and decide whether or not they can turn on their tap and drink water that should be God's gift to them. They shouldn't worry about going to the store and buying hundreds of dollars worth of water just to survive." said Doherty.
I asked DEQ why the Port was still allowed to operate for the past five years with a large number of violations.
DEQ responded:
"DEQ is currently in settlement talks with the port for the initial penalty and these additional violations will be included in those discussions. We are also working with them on a permit modification to get the necessary systems in place to adequately manage their wastewater and prevent continuing violations and future contamination. DEQ recognizes it will take time for the port to come into compliance. There is a timeline for the port to come into compliance in the permit modification. That will go into effect when the modification is finalized, which is currently in the works."
One whistleblower, whose partner used to work at Port of Morrow, said he was an equipment operator; however, before DEQ came for an inspection, he was taken off his position to help wash away sludge and wastewater as much as 18 feet, allegedly using a fire hose.
"So many reports and complaints were made by employees and the Port just ignored it," alleged the anonymous source.
The source also alleges the Port had he/she's partner drive CBL equipment without proper licensure and also handle toxic waste without PPE.
"The was the Port handled things and would try to cover things up before DEQ got there was so suspicious," the source alleges.
However, Laura Gleim from DEQ says the Port's involvement in the nitrate issue is less than 5%.
"The primary source of contamination in the area (about 70%) is from fertilizer use on crop farms, according to the LUBGWMA Action Plan. Additional contributors are dairy and cattle farms (about 20%), food processing facilities like the Port of Morrow that reuse wastewater to irrigate fields (about 5%), and residential septic systems and other sources (about 5%)," said Gleim.
When I asked Port of Morrow what their response was to allegations, they said in part:
“The Port of Morrow recognizes groundwater contamination is a serious problem and has been for decades. The Port believes this is a community problem that will require a community solution. By the DEQ’s own analysis, the Port’s industrial wastewater reuse program is responsible for less than 5 percent of the area’s nitrates. We will continue to work with DEQ to collaborate on a solution that will address what happens to industrial wastewater during the winter months without shutting down the industries generating that wastewater.
Singling out the Port isn’t a solution. The Port is in compliance with our DEQ permit except for the winter land application. We believe the improvements we are pursuing will enable us to eliminate winter land application and continue the Port’s contributions to improving groundwater in the basin. By the DEQ’s own analysis, the Port’s industrial wastewater reuse program is responsible for less than 5 percent of the area’s nitrates. We will continue to work with DEQ to collaborate on a solution that will address what happens to industrial wastewater during winter months without shutting down the industries generating that wastewater."
Nonetheless, experts say drinking and cooking with water with high nitrate levels, can have life-threatening effects
"Women can have miscarriages. People can get headaches, nausea, or vomiting. Babies can be born with birth defects. Nitrate can even be linked to some cancers," said Ana Pineyro, Communicable Disease and Emergency Health Coordinator for Morrow County Public Health.
A normal level of nitrate in water must be below 10 milligrams.
According to Pineyro, most of the tests in Morrow County were well above that - the highest level of nitrate being 51 milligrams.
Residents whose water has nitrate levels above 10 are instructed to not drink the water, nor even cook with the water.
Boiling the water also does not kill the nitrate.
You may shower with the water but must avoid the water getting in your eyes, mouth, and nose.
Water filters like reverse osmosis can be used to clean your water from nitrate. A standard filter does not work.
"Those reverse osmosis filters are about $800-$900. I am on social security and retired on $1,200 a month, so I definitely cannot afford that," said Barbara Hug.
It is for this reason that commissioner Doherty views this as an environmental injustice issue. This toxic water problem primarily affects Boardman, a mostly rural area where around 70% of the population are low-income farm workers, many of which are of minority ethnicities.
"My son can afford a reverse osmosis filter, but not the average farm worker that lives here," said Doherty.
According to Doherty, Boardman is quickly becoming Oregon's first majority-minority community.
Morrow County is now distributing free clean water to residents in need.
More information can be found here.
As for a more permanent solution, residents are still waiting.
"I have to get my son-in-law to help me get jugs of water," said Hug.
"The Port of Morrow can expand their holding capacity to hold the water until the growing months of the summer where crops can absorb this fertilizer," said Gleim.
Morrow County Public Health urges all residents who drink from a private well to test their water. To obtain a test you can call the Morrow County Public Health Department and the Health District.
The water handled by the city is not affected and does not need to be tested.
To read the Port of Morrow's full statement, click here.
