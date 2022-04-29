Pasco police make arrest plus recover firearms, fentanyl and ammunition after SWAT stand-off

PASCO, WA - Pasco police officers responded to an assault complaint Thursday night, April 28th around 7:30pm.
Phonesavanh Phothisene "Fonsi" was pointing a rifle at the victim and fled the scene before police arrived.
Fonsi was upset because the victim had just recovered his stolen vehicle, which Fonsi claimed he purchased without knowing the vehicle was stolen.
A Pasco Police department post states officers located Fonsi at the 900 Block of Lincoln.
Along with the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team and PPD, Fonsi as arrested.
Around 15 people came out of the home. Two people who were overdosed were transported by medics to the hospital to be treated. Pasco police suspect the individuals ingested narcotics before leaving the home.
After a search warrant was executed, police recovered fentanyl, 8 firearms (4 of which were stolen), ammunition, and body armor.
