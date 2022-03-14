Police look for leads, man in critical condition after drive-by

YAKIMA —
The Yakima Police Department reported a drive-by shooting occurring early Sunday morning on West Lincoln Avenue. Multiple reports came in around 4:00 a.m.
Officers arrived inside a house in the 1300 block of West Lincoln Avenue. They found a man who had been shot in the head and performed initial first aid. He was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and subsequently transferred to Harborview. YPD says he was in critical condition during the last report. They also confirmed the victim is a known gang member.
Fourteen shell casings were found in front of the house. An AR-15 and a semi-automatic pistol were both found inside the house.
Anyone with relevant information should call 9-1-1 or 509-575-6200.
