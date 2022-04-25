KENNEWICK, Wash. —
The Vista Field urban town center grand opening will be June 16 through the Port of Kennewick, City of Kennewick and Benton County. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. and will feature food trucks, music and a photo booth.
Those attending will be able to walk the streamside promenade and walk the new Crosswind Boulevard.
The Vista Field, at 6600 West Deschutes Avenue, offers numerous public amenities like fountains, pedestrian bridges, a pond, commercial plaza and more.
Following the event, tours of the Kennewick Fire Department Vista Field Station #3 will be offered.
The field follows a Port of Kennewick master plan meant to redevelop and transform the area.
“Vista Field will blend mixed-use neighborhoods with urban lifestyle amenities,” said the press release. “Port of Kennewick is following a community-driven master plan with the goal of transforming 103 acres into a vibrant, regional town center.”
Use Deschutes Avenue to attend the event, as the other roadways will not be open until after the grand opening. Those who want to attend should RSVP to POK@portofkennewick.org.
