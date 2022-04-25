Secretary of State addresses reports about people going door-to-door asking residents for voter information

OLYMPIA, WA - Multiple reports of third-party canvassers posing as election officials and going to homes asking community members for their voter information have been relayed back to the Office of the Secretary of State.
The Secretary of State announced today that these canvassers asking residents for election-related information do not represent the Office of the Secretary of State, its Election division, nor any of the 39 election offices in Washington.
In a press release from the Secretary, he states, “I want to assure Washington voters that you are under no obligation to answer any questions from, or disclose information to, an individual or organization you are not comfortable or familiar with,” said Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. “No one from the Office of the Secretary of State or any county elections' office knows or will ever ask you how you voted; nor will they visit your home to verify information.”
Voter information is kept by county election professionals who also rely on a plethora of official government sources including the Department of Health, Licensing, and Correction, Social Security Administration, and the U.S. Postal Service.
Any voter who want to verify or update their voter registration can do so at votewa.gov.
