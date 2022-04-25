SPRINGDALE, AR - Tyson Foods representatives announced Monday that they will provide free education to all U.S. team members for free.
Starting this summer, any team member working for Tyson, one of the world's largest food companies, will be able to obtain an associates degree, a bachelors, or a master's completely paid by Tyson Foods. This would include 120,000 employees who are eligible for this program.
In partnership with Guild, a social impact company, Tyson's Upward Academy program includes access to more than 175 programs from more than 35 of the country's top universities.
Over the course of four years, this $60 million investment will cover 100% of employees' tuition, books, and school fees.
The company also provides English learning classes, career readiness, financial literacy, and citizenship classes.
Full details on this education program can be read here.
More information on Tyson Foods Upward Academy program can be found here: https://resource.guildeducation.com/tyson-prelaunch/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.