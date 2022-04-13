LACEY, Wash. —
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) released data on April 13 regarding the statewide rise in vehicle thefts, up 88% from last year.
WASPC notes that the majority of the increase occurred after legislation passed in July 2021 regarding how law enforcement detains, pursues and investigates suspects, calling it “a direct result of the restrictions on investigating criminal activity.”
“The data show what our law enforcement and communities are seeing out there every day—the word is out and criminals know what they can do under our current laws,” said Steve Strachan, executive director. “Each of these alarming numbers represent a victim, and victims of auto theft too often are those who can least afford it- with older cars with fewer anti-theft systems, with less insurance coverage, and with greater impacts on their lives.”
WASPC reports 26,520 vehicles were stolen in 2020, followed by $31,032 in 2021. It estimates numbers for 2022 could reach 50,000 without additional tools and changes.
Kennewick Police Department Public Information Officer Jason Kiel reported that the city of Kennewick saw the same increase. Nine vehicles were reported stolen in March 2021, compared to 84 in 2022. Kiel said there was 412% increase in vehicle thefts when comparing January through March of 2021 and the same months in 2022.
“The concern with the increase of vehicle thefts is that a person of a family becomes a victim to each vehicle theft,” said Kiel. “People are adversely effected[sic] in the daily living of their lives, which include activities like going to work, taking kids to school, caring for other family and friends, and other important daily activities.”
Kiel also noted that most stolen vehicles are found within the area, but many are not immediately safe for use due to drug paraphernalia found inside. This would lengthen the effect on the victims.
KPD offers the following suggestions for protecting your vehicle, but remind you that nothing is foolproof:
Lock your doors, keep your windows rolled up.
Remove your keys when you leave your car. Don’t leave your car to warm up unattended.
Park in well-lit areas.
Park in your garage if you can.
Install an audible alarm system.
Do not leave valuables in your car (firearms too).
Be situationally aware of what is going on in your neighborhood and report suspicious activity to the police as soon as you see it.
The full KPD press release is available here:
