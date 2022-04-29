Washington states reaffirms "refugees welcome" committing to help people escape violence

OLYMPIA, WA - The office of Governor Inslee reaffirmed its commitment to helping refugees in a press release on Wednesday.
Washington state has had a history of helping refugees. With Governor Dan Evans accepting Vietnam refugees in the 1970s to Governor Jay Inslee welcoming Syrian refugees in 2015, more than 140,000 refugees have settled in Washington in the last five decades.
The United States also evacuated more than 70,000 people from Afghanistan since August 2021.
The Office of Refugee and Immigrant Assistance is working to re-stabilize ad support organizations to welcome refugees to Washington state, especially amidst the Russian-Ukraine invasion.
You can read the full story on the Governor's medium page by clicking here.
