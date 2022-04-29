OLYPMIA, WA - Washington State Department of Health said tuberculosis cases are on the rise in Washington, with state and local and public health officials on alert.
During the first year of the pandemic, TB reports decreased due to COVID-19 efforts and also the delayed diagnosis of TB under strained healthcare systems.
In 2021, cases rose by 22%.
In 2022, 70 cases have been reported so far.
17 of the new TB cases are in Washington state prisons, causing the largest outbreak in the last 20 years.
“It’s been 20 years since we saw a cluster of TB cases like this,” says Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH, Washington State Chief Science Officer. “The pandemic has likely contributed to the rise in cases and the outbreak in at least one correctional facility,” added Kwan-Gett. “Increased access to TB testing and treatment in the community is going to be key to getting TB under control.”
TB is spread through sneezing and coughing, with organisms spread in the air. The longer the exposure, the more likely someone will become infected with TB. Treatment for TB usually takes a minimum of six months.
The risk of TB contraction is higher for those frequently traveling to countries where TB is more common or in setting such as homeless shelters, correctional facilities, and nursing homes.
