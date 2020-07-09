Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny this afternoon with a very slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm later this evening/night. The best chance will be along Hwy 395 and east into the Blues. Morning temperatures in the 60s, mid 70s-near 80 by noon and afternoon highs in 80s-near 90.
Any t-storms that develop later this evening/night will have very little rain associated with them. The main threat from the storms will be lightning started wildfires.
Ridging returns Friday with highs climbing into the mid and upper 90s by Saturday. Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler Sunday as a cold front races across the region. A strong westerly flow, in the upper levels, will keep shower chances mainly in the Cascades with much of eastern WA/OR being rain shadowed (dry). High pressure builds into the Pacific Northwest early next with sunshine and warmer temperatures, highs in the 80s-near 90.