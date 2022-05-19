Cloudy cool and breezy to gusty winds tonight. Scattered showers for Walla Walla and stray showers for the Columbia Basin and breezy winds 10-15 mph gusts up to 25 mph. A wind advisory in place tonight for the Kittitas Valley (see below) Overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Friday look for sunshine, much lighter winds and warmer temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Weekend: Saturday chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms eventually clearing with sunny skies into Sunday temperatures Saturday in the upper 60s and low 70s lows in the 40s and 50s. Sunday will be nice sunny skies and warm temperatures in the upper 60s to the low and mid 70s.
Monday say hello to the 80s in the Tri-Cities and mid to upper 70s elsewhere
WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Blowing dust will be possible, especially near any bare or
recently plowed fields. Travelers should use caution and
prepare for possible visibility reductions. Tree limbs could be
blown down and a few power outages may result.
