Mostly cloudy this morning with a few scattered showers mainly east of Hwy 395 and into the foothills of the Blues. Becoming partly to mostly sunny by this afternoon and windy today with gusts 20-30 mph. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid-upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.
High pressure will provide us with dry and warmer weather tomorrow with highs in the low 70s. Our next weather system arrives Saturday with gusty winds and afternoon showers, highs near 70. Breezy and dry Sunday with highs in the low 70s. Another front will move through the Pacific Northwest next Monday with breezy winds and mountain showers, highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.
High pressure returns Tuesday and Wednesday with a nice warming trend. Afternoon highs climb to the mid 70s on Tuesday and near 80 Wednesday.
