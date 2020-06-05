Happy Friday!
Low pressure drops south along the British Columbia coast today. This will bring us mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a morning sprinkle and an afternoon/evening shower. The Blues will have stronger instability this afternoon/evening which could produce isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. The main threats from stronger storms will be damaging gusts, large hail and heavy downpours. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s-near 80.
The low moves inland Saturday dragging a cold front across the region with scattered showers (mainly in the morning) and cooler temps. Highs drop into the upper 60s-low 70s. Breezy to windy conditions develop Sunday as the low pushes east. Wrap around moisture will keep a few showers in the forecast mainly east of Hwy 395 (possible heavy at times in the Blues). Highs in the 60s. Note: We will need to keep an eye on rivers, creeks and streams flowing off the Blues as the will likely be running high.
Partly sunny and windy next Monday with below average temperatures continuing, highs in the 60s-near 70. Another system arrives Tuesday afternoon with scattered showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm, highs in the 60s-near 70s. Wednesday and Thursday look mainly dry and warmer with highs climbing into the mid 70s-80s.
Models keep the active pattern continuing Thursday night as another weather system arrives with more showers.