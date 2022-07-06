A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening for both the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys and breezy to gusty winds in the Kittitas Valley 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. The Columbia Basin and foothills of the Blues also have a chance of showers after 11 pm, otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s and 60s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny warm with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. A slight chance of stray showers or t-storms for the Blues and foothills. Clearing Thursday night with lows in the 50s and 60s.
Friday will be beautiful with sunny skies and light winds highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Breezy to gusty winds in the Kittitas Valley 10-15 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. Lows in the 50s and 60s
The coming weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies and temps in the 80s and 90s. A little breezy on Saturday and lows in the 50s and 60s.
Monday temperatures heat up and we’re expecting a mini heatwave with triple digits possible on Tuesday.
