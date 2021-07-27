Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 90s.
Monsoon moisture continues to move through the region in waves... keeping much of the region in a 20% chance for a few scattered showers and stray thunderstorms. Any thunderstorm that does develop will be capable of brief moderate/heavy downpours, gust 30-40 mph and lightning. Fire danger from lightning strikes will be lessen because of the accompanying rain with today's storms. The best chance for showers will be from the lower Yakima Valley into the Blues. Showers and storm chances decrease after 3-4 AM Wednesday.
Strong ridging returns Thursday that will produce a mini heatwave with at or above 100 through the first half of the weekend. Saturday looks to be the hottest with highs 102-106!