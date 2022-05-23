Mostly cloudy this morning with a slight chance for a sprinkle or two until 9-10 AM. Partly cloudy this afternoon with a slight chance for a few stray showers and maybe a thunderstorm between 3-8 PM. Winds increasing this afternoon with gusts 25-30 mph and locally stronger in the Kittitas Valley at 35-45 mph. Morning temperatures in the mid 50s, low 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
A weak upper-level disturbance is currently producing a few sprinkles this morning and will continue to do so until it moves to our east by mid-late morning. A slightly stronger disturbance will swing through the region later today with a slight chance for a shower or stray thunderstorm. Right now the best chance for any thunderstorms will be east of Hwy 395, into the foothills and Blues and stretching north towards Spokane.
Ridging moves inland Tuesday with dry weather and warmer temperatures through Wednesday. Highs tomorrow in the mid 70s and by Wednesday in the upper 70s-mid 80s and lows in the upper 40s-mid 50s. Increasing clouds Thursday with a slight chance for an evening shower with a weak disturbance pushing into the ridge, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s and lows in the 50s. Breezy winds and a few stray showers on Friday with the next upper-level disturbance, highs fall into the low-mid 70s and lows in the 40s-50s.
Models are now hinting at a couple of stronger weather systems just in time for the Memorial Weekend with gusty winds, cooler temperatures, scattered showers and maybe a few stray thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s and lows in the 40s-near 50. Memorial Day looks a little better with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a stray shower, highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s-near 50.
