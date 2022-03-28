Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Slight chance for a stray shower and maybe an afternoon/evening thunderstorm in the foothills into the Blues. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs near 70.
An upper-level low sitting off the California coast is sending moisture north into the Pacific Northwest. At the same time a weak upper-level disturbance will be moving across the region producing a few light-moderate showers today. By this afternoon, with a little help from daytime heating, the instability may be strong enough to trigger an isolated thunderstorm in the foothills and the Blues. Shower and t-storm chances decrease rapidly after sunset. Clearing skies overnight as high pressure builds into the region. Mostly sunny tomorrow with highs near 70 and lows in the 40s. Another front arrives Wednesday with showers making it as far east as the Cascades. Our impact will be gusty winds (30-40 mph) and cooler temperatures falling into the 60s.
Dry weather, cooler temps and breezy wind will continue through Friday with highs in the low-mid 60s and lows in the 30s. The weekend starts off nice with sunshine and 60s on Saturday. The pressure gradient tightens Sunday ahead of the next weather system producing gusty conditions across the region. Highs in the low-mid 60s and lows in the 30s-low 40s.
