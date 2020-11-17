Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early this morning. Then breezy and a slight chance for a stray shower, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Winds will increase later this morning in the foothills and Blues.
A strong upper-level disturbance and surface front will increase our pressure gradient over SE Washington and NE Oregon resulting in gusty winds for the Blues.
High Wind Warning - Blues/Foothills in Umatilla County (OR)... Until 4 pm
- Strongest winds south and east of Pendleton
- S 20-40 Gusts 50-60 mph
Wind Advisory - Blues/Foothills in Southeast WA and Southern Morrow County (OR)... Until 4 pm
- Strongest winds east of Walla Walla
- Southern OR Blues
- S 20-35 Gusts 40-50 mph
Another weak system will give us a slight chance for a few showers tomorrow with highs in the low 50s. High Pressure, drier weather and sunshine returns towards the end of the work week through Saturday with highs in the upper 40s-low 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.
A weak disturbance could bring us a few showers (maybe a snowflake) Sunday morning, but now accumulation. A broad upper-level trough will be off the coast to start the week with a few chances for stray rain showers.