Partly cloudy and warm/muggy tonight due to monsoonal moisture moving up from the 4 corners region and bringing intense thunderstorm activity to SE Washington and NE Oregon and the foothills of the Blues. These fast-moving storms bring gusty winds up to 50 mph and quarter-size hail. The rest of the evening clear warm and muggy temperatures overnight in the low to mid 60s.
Tomorrow lots of sunshine and temperatures will be slightly cooler in the in the low and mid-90s.
The weekend looks beautiful with loads of sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the 90s. We will also have breezy to gusty winds Fri-Sat which will elevate fire danger through the region.
Triple Digits are back next week.
Tri-Cities
Wednesday...Stray PM T-Storm, Breezy... 100/66
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 97/64
Friday... Sunny, Breezy... 99/65
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 94/57
Sunday... Sunny... 94/57
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 97/63
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 101/65
Yakima
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 97/60
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 94/59
Friday... Sunny, Breezy... 95/58
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 90/53
Sunday... Sunny... 90/55
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 95/58
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 98/61
