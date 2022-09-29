Mostly clear tonight for Yakima/Kittitas Valley and partly cloudy for Tri-Cities and a slight chance (20-40%) of thunder-storms for the Blues and foothills of the Blues. 

High pressure returns Friday through Sunday with temperatures climbing back into the upper 70s and low 80s. A really nice weekend on the way. 

October 1st arrives Saturday and we’ll have slightly above average temperatures for the 1st week of the month! 

Tri-Cities 

Thursday Night...  Mostly to Partly Cloudy... 52 

Friday... Mostly Sunny... 77/51 

Saturday... Sunny, Little Warmer... 81/51 

Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 82/51 

Monday... Mostly Sunny... 84/50 

Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 84/50 

Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 83/51 

Yakima 

Thursday Night... Mostly Clear... 46 

Friday... Mostly Sunny... 78/48 

Saturday... Sunny, Little Warmer... 81/49 

Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 82/49 

Monday... Mostly Sunny... 822/49 

Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 82/50 

Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 82/49 