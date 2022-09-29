Mostly clear tonight for Yakima/Kittitas Valley and partly cloudy for Tri-Cities and a slight chance (20-40%) of thunder-storms for the Blues and foothills of the Blues.
High pressure returns Friday through Sunday with temperatures climbing back into the upper 70s and low 80s. A really nice weekend on the way.
October 1st arrives Saturday and we’ll have slightly above average temperatures for the 1st week of the month!
Tri-Cities
Thursday Night... Mostly to Partly Cloudy... 52
Friday... Mostly Sunny... 77/51
Saturday... Sunny, Little Warmer... 81/51
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 82/51
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 84/50
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 84/50
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 83/51
Yakima
Thursday Night... Mostly Clear... 46
Friday... Mostly Sunny... 78/48
Saturday... Sunny, Little Warmer... 81/49
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 82/49
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 822/49
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 82/50
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 82/49
