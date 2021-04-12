Clear skies tonight and gusty winds 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph overnight lows in the mid 30’s. Tomorrow a blowing dust advisory is in effect for the lower Columbia Basin and foothills of the Blue Mountains from 11 am until 8 pm winds blowing 20-30 mph and gusts up to 40+ mph, creating reduced visibility especially near fresh plowed fields. Otherwise mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. More gusty winds in the forecast for Wednesday and temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s.
Strong Gusty Winds and a Blowing Dust Advisory for Tomorrow
- Stacy Lee, Evening Weather Anchor
Weather Alert
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected at times, especially near freshly plowed fields. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility from blowing dust. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust will occur mostly in areas near freshly plowed fields in the Lower Columbia Basin and Blue Mountain Foothills of Washington. Winds will be from the northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. &&
Currently in Kennewick
60°F
Sunny
63°F / 28°F
7 PM
59°F
8 PM
54°F
9 PM
52°F
10 PM
51°F
11 PM
50°F
