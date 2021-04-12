Clear skies tonight and gusty winds 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph overnight lows in the mid 30’s. Tomorrow a blowing dust advisory is in effect for the lower Columbia Basin and foothills of the Blue Mountains from 11 am until 8 pm winds blowing 20-30 mph and gusts up to 40+ mph, creating reduced visibility especially near fresh plowed fields. Otherwise mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. More gusty winds in the forecast for Wednesday and temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. 

Tags