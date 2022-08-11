Mostly sunny and a little cooler today. We do have another chance for strong to severe storms developing later this afternoon-early tonight in the Blues. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s.
The upper-level low is now sitting off the coast of Washington this morning as it makes its slow journey towards Vancouver Island. This low will eject another disturbance into the region later this afternoon. The best instability and moisture appear to be in the Blues stretching north into the Palouse and panhandle of Idaho.
SEVERE OUTLOOK - STRONG-SEVERE T-STORM... TODAY
- Marginal Risk (Lowest Risk/Chance... 5%)
- Timing: 1-7 PM
- Location: Blues, WA Foothills, Palouse-N. ID
- Gusts: 50-60 MPH
- Hail: 1" or Less (quarter sized)
- Lightning
- Brief Heavy Downpours
Models are showing breezy-gusty winds at time, especially Friday and Saturday, resulting in an elevated fire danger both days. Mid-near 100 on Friday and then cooler for the weekend with highs in the low-mid 90s. Enjoy the 90s because another heat wave arrives next Tuesday-Friday with highs in the 100s... Yuck!
