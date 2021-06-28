Tri-Cities is also referred to as Hydro Town, and Strong Racing is showing the H1 Unlimited circuit why. Over the weekend, Strong Racing took home first and second in the Southern Cup in the Guntersville Lake Hydrofest in Guntersville, Alabama.
"I have everyone texting and e-mailing me that this is the best first race of any team in the history of the sport," said Darrell Strong, Owner of Strong Racing. "I guess you can't do any better than first and second."
Miss Tri-Cities driven by J. Michael Kelly took first while Pinnacle Peak Consulting took second driven by Corey Peabody. Strong Racing acquired both boats during the off-season when they decided to step out of the sponsor game, into the owners chair and now, the winners circle.
Darrell Strong grew up in the Tri-Cities. Boat racing has been a park of his life for a long time, even meeting wife Vanessa through the sport. While spectators are watching the boats fly across the water, if they drew their gaze to owner, Darrell Strong, they'd see a lot of pride seeing his home town written on Miss Tri-Cities.
"Oh yeah," said Darrell. "That goes through my head a lot. Being over 2000 miles away and have everyone talking about the Tri-Cities is pretty cool."
Darrell says he hope to keep the name for many years, but in order to do that, they need sponsors. Due to the short notice of the circuit starting, Strong Racing didn't get a chance to fulfill the sponsor requirements needed for financial stability.
For more information on sponsorships opportunities, reach out to Darrell Strong: darrell@pinnpeak.com
Strong Racing and the rest of the H1 Unlimited Circuit will come to the Tri-Cities on July 23-25 for Water Follies.