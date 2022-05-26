Increasing clouds, warm and a little muggy today with a chance for showers/thunderstorms after 5 PM. A few of these storms could be locally strong to severe mainly in the foothills and Blues. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
Severe Weather Threat... Strong to Severe Thunderstorm
- Timing: 5-10 PM
- Location: Blues and Foothills
- Gusts: 60-7-MPH
- Hail: 1" or larger
- Locally Heavy Downpours
- Lightning
- Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are possible
We could also see a few thunderstorms in the lower Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities) between 5-10 PM. At this time the chance for severe storms for this area is very slight. However, any storm that does develop could strong producing gusts 50 MPH, small hail, moderate-heavy downpours and lightning. Most of the showers and thunderstorms should be ending by 11 pm as the system pushes into Idaho. Lows tonight in the 40s.
Highs tomorrow in the upper 70s-low 80s. Another system arrives Friday with gusty winds, a few showers and cooler temperatures in the low-mid 70s with lows in the 40s-50s.
Unfortunately, the unsettled weather will continue through the Memorial Weekend. Breezy winds, cooler temperatures and more showers or a stray thunderstorm will arrive with the next system by midday Saturday. This is followed quickly by another front Sunday with breezy winds and scattered showers. Highs this weekend in the low-upper 60s. A few leftover showers early Memorial morning then afternoon clearing and warmer with highs near 70 and lows in the 40s-50s. Partly sunny and nice Tuesday with highs in the mid-upper 70s. Mostly sunny and warmer Wednesday with highs near 80.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.