PASCO, WA-
On Sunday, ten student groups competed in the national finals of The American Rocketry Challenge in Pasco.
100 teams across the nation are vying for a 100,000 prize and the title of national champions of The American Rocketry Challenge.
The finals usually feature hundreds of teams in New York, but because of the pandemic, they got split up into distributed finals. That means the event was hosted at ten different locations around the country, and Pasco is one of them.
David King is the Launch Director and President of Tri-City Rocketeers, whose members also launched rockets Sunday alongside the students.
"They actually let the students choose where they wanted to come so they contacted us, said 'hey would you host it?' and I said 'sure,'" said King.
There were seven teams from Washington and three other teams from Oregon, who each showcased a unique rocket.
"It's so exciting to see the variety of different rockets that are presented. I mean, they've been working for up to a year on these rockets to perfect the science behind it," said King.
I talked to the "Argonauts" from WISE Camps, a group made of students from Renton and Bellevue--from the west side of the state.
Harrison Williams is the team captain.
"Of course we hope to win. That's always a hope. We do our best. That's the big thing. We do our best and have fun and we definitely did that. There's a lot of good collaboration that happens around how high we want the rocket to go and how we make it come down in the right time window and everything," said Williams.
For Ashlee Kennedy, a graduating senior on their team, all the work they've done together leading up to this were successes.
"Seeing everybody smile and bouncing ideas off each other, I always come out of those meetings feeling the success of some sort. Whether it be small or big," said Kennedy.
But the biggest success of all is showcasing the incredible work of students from different places that share a passion for rocketry.