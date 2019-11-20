Morning clouds, especially from the Tri-Cities into the Blues, then becoming mostly sunny and cooler this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 50s.
High pressure is building off the west coast this morning will slowly move inland Wednesday and Thursday, resulting in a cold northerly flow and highs falling into the mid 40s and lows in the 20s. We will also see an increasing chance for patchy late night and morning fog/low through Saturday. Our next system arrives Sunday from British Columbia with a few scattered showers, the best chance will be in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and the Mountains. Snow levels Sunday will be around 5,000 ft so most of the mountain passes will have just rain. Highs Sunday climbing into the 50s in the southerly flow ahead of the front. Snow levels drop to 2,500 ft Monday behind the front, but I'm not expecting any significant accumulation for the passes as the showers will be ending in the morning.
The forecast turns interesting and challenging late Tuesday-Wednesday as the models are hinting at a potential snow maker for some in the northwest. Before you get excited here's what you need to know…
Possible Snow Maker (Late Tuesday-Wednesday)
1. This Storm has not formed
2. Track is unknown
3. A lot can happen between now and then.
4. Weather models do poorly on snow forecasts this far out
Here's my best guess… Right now it appears the system will move onshore and track across southern OR late Tuesday-Wednesday morning with snow levels dropping to around 1,000 ft. The best chance for snow will be in the southern WA Cascades/East Slopes and OR Cascades. Then east across central/southern OR and north into the Blues. It looks like most of the precipitation for WA will be along and south of I-82 and should fall mainly as rain, but we could see a little wet snow mixing in at times Tuesday night-Wednesday morning.
We will have a much better idea what may happen with this weather system this Sunday and Monday. Stay Tuned!