Sunny and hazy with areas of smoke in Yakima county. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid to upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s.
Air Quality Alert... Yakima County until Noon Friday
High pressure and a warming trend start Thursday with highs climbing into the 80s. Smoke and air quality issues will continue through the weekend in Yakima county as the Schneider Springs fire grows with little containment. An approaching front Saturday afternoon/evening will produce showers in the Cascades while dry and breezy conditions exist in eastern WA/OR. Highs in the mid-upper 80s this weekend with lows in the 50s. The dry weather continues through the middle of next week with highs in the upper 80s-near 90.
- Moderate to Unhealthy AQ
- Limit time outdoors during Unhealthy Air Quality
We need rain desperately and models have begun to hint at a slight chance for scattered showers
next Thursday and again for Friday night. Let's keep our fingers crossed!