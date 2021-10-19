Terrific Tuesday... Mostly sunny and seasonably warm this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low-mid 60s by noon and afternoon in the mid-upper 60s.
The pressure gradient will tighten tonight ahead of an approach front resulting in breezy to gusty winds developing 10pm. The tightest gradient appears to be in the foothills from Heppner, OR to Walla Walla and Dayton, WA and could produce gusts 40-45 mph between 10 pm tonight-4 am Wednesday. This front will also send rain showers east of the Cascades after 4 am tomorrow. Decreasing showers by midday with afternoon showers mainly in the mountains. This front will open the door to a very active weather pattern with wind and rain arriving every 36-48 hours through next weekend. Dry weather Thursday with highs in the mid 60s.
Friday looks soggy and breezy with highs in the upper 50s. A little break in the wet pattern Saturday morning, but it won't last long. Another system arrives Saturday afternoon with more rain showers and gusts 25-35 mph. Sunday is looking mainly dry now with breezy-gusty winds and just a slight chance for a stray shower or two. This will be followed by another weather system Monday-Tuesday with rain at times and breezy-gusty winds. Highs cooling into the mid 50s-low 60s. Snow levels will range from 5-7,000 feet during this period, so most of the passes should remain fine with the higher passes picking up a rain/snow mix.
Rainfall amounts tomorrow through Monday evening should help with our drought condition across the region.
Rainfall Forecast... Wednesday - Monday 4 PM
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and Columbia Basin: .25-.50"
- Foothills: .50-1.25"
- East Slopes: .50-1.50"
- Cascades and Blues: 1-3"