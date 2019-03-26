Good Morning,
Becoming mostly sunny and mild today. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 50s-low 60s.
A large long wave trough is currently sitting in the Pacific. Two low pressure centers are pin wheeling around each other in this trough and will eventually merge into a deep low tonight. This low will push a warm front into the Pacific Northwest tomorrow with rain developing by tomorrow afternoon. There appears to be a good fetch of moisture associated with this system and it may produce moderate-heavy rain at time Wednesday night-Thursday morning as the system stalls. Rainfall amounts will likely range for .25 to.50 inches, however we could see a few spots pushing an inch of rain by Thursday morning. We will need to watch rivers, stream and creeks for possible flooding by Thursday. Scattered showers will continue Thursday afternoon through Friday morning as cool unsettled remains over the region, highs in the mid 50s.
High pressure returns late Friday and should provide us with beautiful weather on Saturday, highs low-mid 60s. Dry Sunday with increasing afternoon clouds. More showers next Monday with another weather system moving through the Pacific Northwest.
Monty