Mostly sunny this morning with increasing afternoon clouds and scattered showers developing after 9pm. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid-upper 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
A transient ridge is providing sunshine this morning, but as moves east clouds will begin to spill over the Cascades this afternoon ahead of the next front. Rain will likely develop after 9 PM to night and continue through mid-late morning tomorrow. Models do suggest some afternoon clear Saturday, but we will have to watch out for a few stray afternoon/evening showers or t-storms. Right now, it looks like the best chance will be to our north and into the Blues. Highs in the mid 60s-near 70s and lows in the mid 40s-low 50s.
Sunday's forecast is somewhat more challenging. Models bring in another system early Sunday morning with showers and then a chance for shower and stray thunderstorms during the afternoon. The challenge is how much sun we will see after the morning rain and before the scattered PM showers/storms. This will key factor in determining how warm we will get on Sunday. For now, I'm forecasting low-mid 70s. But if we get more sun, we could be flirting with the mid-upper 70s and conversely more cloud cover would make it difficult to hit the low 70s.
Ridging will dry us out on Monday and give us partly sunny skies with highs in the low-mid 70s and lows in the 30s-40s. Breezy, dry and cooler Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Rain chances return late Wednesday-Thursday with gusty winds developing. Highs fall into the low-mid 60s and lows in the 30s-40s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.