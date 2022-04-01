Partly sunny and a little warmer today.  Morning temperatures in the mid 20s-30s, mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
 
A weak weather system arrives Friday night-Saturday mountain rain/snow showers and maybe a sprinkle tonight-tomorrow morning east of the Cascades.  The pressure gradient will tighten by tomorrow morning producing gusts tomorrow between 25-35 mph.  Highs in the low-mid 60s and lows in the 30s.  
 
Increasing clouds Sunday as the next system pushes closer to the coast.  This will be a strong front producing a round of heavy spring snow to the mountains Sunday night-Tuesday.  Winter Storm Warnings or Advisories will be needed for the Cascades and Blues.  Heavy Spring Snow...
 
Cascades - Sunday night-Tuesday 
  • 1 to 2 ft.
  • Above 3,000 ft
  • Expect delays on higher passes
Blues... Monday-Tuesday
  • 4-10"
  • Above 4,000 ft
  • Gusty Winds
  • Expect Delays
East of the Cascades the main impact from this system will be the potential for strong to damaging wind on Monday. We will likely need to issue a High Wind Warning or Advisory as we get closer to Monday.  
 
Monday's Windstorm
  • Gusts 40-50 MPH
  • Local gusts +55 MPH
  • Down limbs, branches, powerlines
  • Spotty power outages
Along with the wind we also have a good chance for scattered rain showers Monday through early Tuesday morning.  We even have a slight chance for a little rain/snow mix Monday night in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys (no accumulation).  Highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s and low in the 30s-low 40s.
 
High pressure returns next Wednesday with sunshine and a warming trend.  Models are suggesting highs could be in the low 70s Thursday and Friday.