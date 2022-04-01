Partly sunny and a little warmer today. Morning temperatures in the mid 20s-30s, mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
A weak weather system arrives Friday night-Saturday mountain rain/snow showers and maybe a sprinkle tonight-tomorrow morning east of the Cascades. The pressure gradient will tighten by tomorrow morning producing gusts tomorrow between 25-35 mph. Highs in the low-mid 60s and lows in the 30s.
Increasing clouds Sunday as the next system pushes closer to the coast. This will be a strong front producing a round of heavy spring snow to the mountains Sunday night-Tuesday. Winter Storm Warnings or Advisories will be needed for the Cascades and Blues. Heavy Spring Snow...
Cascades - Sunday night-Tuesday
- 1 to 2 ft.
- Above 3,000 ft
- Expect delays on higher passes
Blues... Monday-Tuesday
- 4-10"
- Above 4,000 ft
- Gusty Winds
- Expect Delays
East of the Cascades the main impact from this system will be the potential for strong to damaging wind on Monday. We will likely need to issue a High Wind Warning or Advisory as we get closer to Monday.
Monday's Windstorm
- Gusts 40-50 MPH
- Local gusts +55 MPH
- Down limbs, branches, powerlines
- Spotty power outages
Along with the wind we also have a good chance for scattered rain showers Monday through early Tuesday morning. We even have a slight chance for a little rain/snow mix Monday night in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys (no accumulation). Highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s and low in the 30s-low 40s.
High pressure returns next Wednesday with sunshine and a warming trend. Models are suggesting highs could be in the low 70s Thursday and Friday.
