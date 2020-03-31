PASCO, WA - In honor of National Crayon Day, the Kubalek Family is showing us how to make creative crayon suncatchers!
Brent Kubalek, City of Pasco Recreation Services Manager, shared this video with Wake Up Northwest to demonstrate one of the many craft ideas the organization is sharing for families stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak.
Suncatcher Craft Instructions:
- Pick crayon colors and sharpen them to make shavings
- Put crayon shavings between sheets of wax paper
- Place wax paper between 2 towels
- Melt the crayon shavings by running a clothing iron over the towels
- Cut construction paper for selected animal
- Color or decorate paper as you like it
- Cut the wax paper
- Assemble suncatcher!
For other fun and creative crafts to try with your kids, visit Pasco Recreation Service's Facebook page.