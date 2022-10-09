Hazy and cool tonight in the low 50s and upper 40s.
Windy tomorrow with highs still in the 80s.
Winds 15-25 mph and gusts 20-30 mph.Sunny despite a light haze which is making air quality moderate to unhealthy in the Cascades, mainly in the Wenatchee Valley is the unhealthy air quality and Sunnyside is more moderate.
Winds should help clear some of that haze and smoke out of the region as an upper-level low moves east through Canada and it sends a surface level cold front through the region Monday afternoon.
Temps will drop to the mid 70s on Tuesday and climb back into the upper 70s by the end of the work week.
Sunny skies ahead with a very slight chance of the lightest rain showers in the upper elevations of the Cascades.
Still dry and warm, which means fire danger is high while the ridge of high pressure hangs out over top of us for mid-October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.