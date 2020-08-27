THURSDAY..... AUGUST 27, 2020
Sunny and a little hazy today. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, near 80 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 80s-low 90s.
Our quiet weather will continue through Friday with plenty of sunshine, light wind and patchy smoke or haze. Highs near 90 and lows in the 50s
A dry cold front developing in the Gulf of Alaska will approach the Pacific Northwest Saturday, tightening our pressure gradient and producing gusty winds (30-40 mph). The gusty winds along with low humidity and dry vegetation will increase our fire danger. A Red Flag Warning will likely be needed for Saturday. Patchy blowing dust could also be an issue around the Columbia Basin and reduce visibility at times. Cooler temperatures and lighter winds arrive Sunday behind the front with highs in the low 80s and lows in the 50s.
Models are hinting at another weak disturbance with a few clouds and maybe a stray raindrop in the mountains next Monday with highs in the low-mid 80s. Sunny and warmer next Tuesday with highs climbing into the mid 90s Wednesday.
Tri-Cities
Thursday... Sunny, Hazy... 90/52
Friday... Sunny... 92/55
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Windy, Local Blowing Dust... 89/53
Sunday... Sunny... 81/56
Monday... Partly Sunny... 85/55
Tuesday... Sunny... 91/58
Wednesday... Sunny... 95/59
Yakima
Thursday... Sunny... 88/53
Friday... Sunny... 91/56
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Windy... 84/50
Sunday... Sunny... 80/55
Monday... Partly Sunny... 83/50
Tuesday... Sunny... 88/56
Wednesday... Sunny...94/56