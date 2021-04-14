Mostly sunny and a little breezy this afternoon with gusts 20-30 mph. Morning temperatures in the 40s, near 60 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 60s-near 70.
High pressure, quiet weather and a warming trend starts by Thursday with highs in the low-mid 70s. Sunshine and above average temperatures for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s. Models are now hinting at a weak and dry front dropping south from Canada on Monday. This would cool temperatures by 5 to 8 degrees Monday afternoon. A weak Pacific disturbance will provide us with a slight chance for a stray shower Tuesday night.