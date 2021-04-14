Mostly sunny and a little breezy this afternoon with gusts 20-30 mph.  Morning temperatures in the 40s, near 60 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 60s-near 70.
 
High pressure, quiet weather and a warming trend starts by Thursday with highs in the low-mid 70s.   Sunshine and above average temperatures for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s.  Models are now hinting at a weak and dry front dropping south from Canada on Monday.  This would cool temperatures by 5 to 8 degrees Monday afternoon.  A weak Pacific disturbance will provide us with a slight chance for a stray shower Tuesday night.

