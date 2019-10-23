Sunny and cooler today. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid-upper 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
High pressure will build and strengthen over the Pacific Northwest today through Friday, developing a strong low level inversion. The inversion will be shallow tonight, but will deepen Thursday and Friday. This will likely limit our daytime heating and may produce some patchy fog. Highs Thursday in the low-mid 60s and lows in the 30s.
The next front arrives late Friday evening-night. This system is fast moving and will have very little moisture and I only expect to see some scattered mountain showers. Light snow accumulation is possible above 3,500 ft by Saturday morning. The main impact for us will be gusty winds developing late afternoon/evening. Gusts are likely to be 35-40 mph through Friday night. Winds will decrease by Saturday morning.
Cooler air and high pressure returns this weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.
Models begin to differ early next week… One builds a strong upper level ridge over the region with a warming trend. While the other slides a back door front into WA/OR, keeping us in a chilly northerly flow with below average temperatures. At this time I'm leaning towards the cooler solution because there is better consistency with this model. Highs in the 50s and low in the 20s.