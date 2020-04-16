Sunny, cooler and lighter winds today at 5-10 mph.  Morning temperatures in the 30s, upper 50s-low 60s by noon and afternoon highs in mid 60s.
 
Sunshine returns Thursday as high pressure builds onshore.  Warmer Friday with highs climbing into the low-mid 70s.  Models are showing a weak cold front for Saturday with breezy winds and a chance for mountain showers.  Everyone else should remain dry with highs in the low 70s.  Partly sunny and a little warmer Sunday with highs in the mid 70s
 
Dry weather should continue through early next week with highs in the mid-upper 70s and lows in the 40s.  A stronger front arrives next Wednesday with gusty winds and afternoon showers.  Highs cool into the upper 60s-near 70.

