Sunny and a little warmer today. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
High pressure will provide us with another sunny, dry and warm day. Highs in the low-mid 70s. A backdoor front is still scheduled to drop south from Canada with a slight chance for a stray shower during the late evening/night mainly east of Hwy 395. Models are showing a little instability in the Blues that could trigger a few more mountain showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm. Partly sunny and cooler Friday with highs near 70.
We need rain... It has been very dry this spring and the 2021 rainfall deficits across eastern Washington/Oregon are impressive.
- Yakima: -.36"
- Pendleton: -1.30"
- Pasco: -2.05"
- Hermiston: -2.74"
- Walla Walla: - 4.31
This deficit has left much of the region in a moderate to severe drought condition. Our next chance for measurable rain must wait until Saturday. An upper-level low will set up off the Pacific Northwest Coast this weekend sending a series of disturbances into our region with breezy winds and varying chance of rain. Right now, Saturday looks to be the best chance for showers across the viewing area, highs cool into the low-mid 60s. A few scattered showers will also be possible Sunday with highs remaining in the 60s. The low moves inland on Monday with chance for stray showers, highs in the low-mid 60s,
The cool and unsettled pattern will continue next Tuesday as another Pacific front pushes onshore, highs in the low-mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s-mid 40s.