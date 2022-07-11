Sunny and warmer today. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 90s.
An upper-level ridge will continue to build over the Pacific Northwest today and slowly slide east tomorrow. Allowing a southerly flow to develop on the back side of a high-pressure center that is currently over the four corners region. This will cause a thermal trough (hot air) to expand and build north into southern Oregon today. This air mass is originating over the desert southwest so triple digits will arrive tomorrow.
Heat Advisory... Tuesday Noon to 11 PM
- 100 to 106 (Dangerous Heat)
- Stay Hydrated
- Take Breaks if Outside
- Don't Forget Pets
- Don't Leave Kids or Pets Unattended in Cars
A weak front, with limited moisture, will give the Blues a slight chance (10-20%) for a stray showers/t-storms after 6 PM Tuesday. While the lower elevations may see a stray shower/t-storm between 10 PM Tuesday-2 AM Wednesday as the front moves across the Cascades. The cross-Cascade pressure gradient will tighten Tuesday evening through Wednesday resulting in gusts 25-35 mph in the Kittitas Valley. This will lead to an increase in the fire danger in the Kittitas Valley. Temperatures will cool slightly Wednesday afternoon, but remain above average with highs in the mid 90s-near 100. A little monsoon moisture, daytime heating and orographic lift will give the Blues a slight chance (10-20%) for an afternoon or evening t-storm Wednesday and Thursday. Dry and sunny weather elsewhere with highs falling into the low-mid 90s and lows in the 50s-60s.
Dry weather and another warming trend Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 90s-near 100. Breezy winds develop ahead of out next system on Saturday. So, we will be looking at another increase in our fire danger as vegetation continues to dry out. Cooler and dry Sunday with highs in the low-mid 90s.
