Sunny and a little hotter today. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s.
Sunny and quiet weather will continue through Thursday with temperatures warming into the mid-upper 90s. A cold front will push through the region late Thursday evening-Friday morning. Moisture looks to be limited, so at this time will only mention a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm mainly in the mountains. Winds increase Friday as cooler air spills over the Cascades. Temperatures cool into the 80s-near 90 on Friday.
A warming trend returns Saturday with highs in the low-mid 90s. Turning hot Sunday through next Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s-near 100!