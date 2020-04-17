Happy Friday!!!! A cold start today with morning temperatures at or below freezing until at least 8 AM. We will warm up quickly today with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures by noon in the mid-upper 60s with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
Tomorrow an upper level low and surface cold front will drop south from British Columbia bringing showers mainly to the mountains and cooler temperatures. Models are showing there could be enough instability Saturday for a stray afternoon/evening shower or maybe an isolated thunderstorm. Highs fall into the mid 60s-near 70. Partly sunny and a little warmer Sunday with highs in the mid 70s
Dry weather and warmer temperatures should continue through early next week with highs in the mid-upper 70s and lows in the 40s. A stronger front arrives next Wednesday with breezy winds and scattered showers. Highs cool into the upper 60s-near 70. Slight Chance for a leftover shower Thursday with highs near 70.
