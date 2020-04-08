Wonderful Wednesday... Mostly sunny and warm this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 70s.
Our beautiful weather will continue through Friday with high pressure dominating the Pacific Northwest. Highs in the mid 70s tomorrow and upper 70s on Friday.
A frontal system will bring in much cooler air, gusty winds and mountain showers Saturday. The sun returns Easter Sunday with highs near 60. Dry early next week with highs climbing into the mid-upper 60s.weekend.
