A few clouds this morning then mostly sunny and warm this afternoon. morning temperatures in the 40s, low-mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs near 70.
High pressure will keep the region dry today with daytime temperatures running 8-13 degrees above average. A frontal system currently sitting in the Pacific will move closure to the coast late this evening/night. This will result in a tight pressure gradient along the east slopes of the Cascades producing gusty winds in the Kittitas Valley tonight. This front will bring rain/snow mix to the passes Wednesday that will change to snow overnight with 1-3" by Thursday morning. Most of eastern WA/OR should be rain shadowed with our main impact being gusty winds at 25-35 mph and cooler temperatures in the 60s.
Ridging returns Thursday with sunshine and dry weather. A weak weather system arrives late Friday-Saturday with breezy winds and mountain rain/snow showers. Highs in the low-mid 60s and lows in the 30s. Increasing clouds Sunday as the next system pushes closer to the coast. This front will likely bring a round of heavy spring snow to the mountains late Monday-Tuesday. Expect gusty winds (35-50 mph) east of the Cascades next Monday and Tuesday with a slight chance for stray showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the 30s-near 40.
