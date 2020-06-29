Mostly sunny and warmer today with breezy winds (gusts 20-30 mph) in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, near 80 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
An upper level low over Idaho will produce a few wrap around showers/t-storms in the Blues today. A broad trough over the western U.S. will keep us in a dry and cooler northwesterly flow tomorrow with highs near 80. A weak cold front will swing through the region Wednesday with cooler temperatures, breezy winds and a chance for showers mainly north of I-90 and in the mountains, highs in the mid-upper 70s.
A southerly flow develops Thursday producing a warming trend that will take us into the 4th of July Weekend. Depending on the availability of moisture we could see a few stray showers or storms mainly in the mountains. Temperatures climb into the low-upper 80s Thursday/Friday and upper 80s and low 90s this weekend.